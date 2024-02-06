AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 62,463 Shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KLIP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

