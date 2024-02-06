AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 207,714 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,714 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 1,333,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,103. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

