Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,115,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 13,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.