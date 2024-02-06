Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

