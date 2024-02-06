Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.86.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

