Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

ALGM opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

