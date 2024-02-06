Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
ALYA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
