Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ALYA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,986,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

