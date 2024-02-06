ALEX Lab (ALEX) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $101.85 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.26472462 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,114,957.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

