Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $26.84 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.