Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.09. 73,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,396. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

