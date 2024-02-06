aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $421.29 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $421.29 million and $8.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,915,612 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

