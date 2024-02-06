AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.