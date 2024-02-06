Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.82 and last traded at $169.09. 11,012,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 88,596,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $270.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

