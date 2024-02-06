Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $612.29 and last traded at $613.00. Approximately 503,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,483,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $630.50.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

