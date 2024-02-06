Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $20.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

