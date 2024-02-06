Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

ACET stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

