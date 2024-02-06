Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 9.2% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 146,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 942,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Accolade Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 66,093 shares of company stock valued at $952,969 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 1,101.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

