AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. 3,566,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

