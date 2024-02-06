AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.21. 1,468,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,145. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $505.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

