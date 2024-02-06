AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 3.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 3,311,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

