AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.62. 945,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,915. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

