9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

