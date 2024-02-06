9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.03. The company has a market capitalization of $383.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

