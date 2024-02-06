9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

LMT traded up $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.49. 530,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.61 and its 200 day moving average is $442.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

