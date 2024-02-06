9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 2,241,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

