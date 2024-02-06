79,496 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,291,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,777. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.