7,510 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,147,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

