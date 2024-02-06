532,261 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 532,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,620,000. Ferrari makes up about 2.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $376.07. 168,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,439. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $391.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.03. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

