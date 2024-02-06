49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 589,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 230,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

