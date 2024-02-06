4,674 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

