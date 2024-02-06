450,000 Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $10,723,000.

Shares of NETDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

