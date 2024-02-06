27,250 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 0.9 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.