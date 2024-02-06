1,100 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 580,549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flex by 306.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

