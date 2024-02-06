10,088 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

