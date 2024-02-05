Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $189.04 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

