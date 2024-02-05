ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $771,206.00 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

