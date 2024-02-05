Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YUMC stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

