Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

