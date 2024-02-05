Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Xencor stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

