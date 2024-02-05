Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Woodward Stock Down 1.5 %

Woodward stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

