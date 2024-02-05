Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE WOLF opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,021 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

