Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises about 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,883,000.

WING stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $290.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

