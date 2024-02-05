Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

