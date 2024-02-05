WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $191.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

