Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $6.51 on Monday, hitting $17.58. 21,479,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

