Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $98.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. CONMED has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.