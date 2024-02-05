WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

