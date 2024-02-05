WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,919 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

