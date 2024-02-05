WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 400,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 152,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 75.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 163.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

SLV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 11,035,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,785. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

