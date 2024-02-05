WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $460,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $31,903,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after buying an additional 851,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,602. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

